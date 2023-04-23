Gonsolin (ankle) has joined the Dodgers in Chicago before their game against the Cubs on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonsolin appears to be coming off his rehab assignment early to make his next appearance for the Dodgers rather than Triple-A Oklahoma City. He could slot in the rotation spot that was vacated by Michael Grove after Grove was diagnosed with a groin strain. Gonsolin was excellent in his action in 2022, and he should get a chance to show off his stuff in the majors in the coming days.