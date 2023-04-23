Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Gonsolin (ankle) will likely start Wednesday's game against the Pirates at PNC Park, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Gonsolin was called off his minor-league rehab assignment and looks like he'll instead make his next start with the Dodgers in what will be his 2023 big-league debut. Since he covered just three innings in his lone rehab start, the right-hander will likely be able to work around four innings Wednesday in a game that may bear a closer resemblance to a bullpen day, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Gonsolin may have some rest to shake off, but he should be a strong fantasy option as long as he can stay healthy for the remainder of the campaign. Given his projected light workload Wednesday, however, fantasy managers are probably best off keeping him stashed on the bench or in an injured reserve slot rather than activating him this week.