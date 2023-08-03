Gonsolin (6-4) allowed a run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Athletics.

While it was a soft matchup, it was still a positive to see Gonsolin end a three-start winless stretch. His lone mistake was a Shea Langeliers solo home run in the third inning -- that was the sixth homer Gonsolin has allowed over his last five starts. The right-hander now has a 4.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 71:35 K:BB through 87.2 innings over 17 starts. He's projected for a road start in San Diego early next week.