Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Wednesday that Gonsolin (ankle) has started throwing, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Gonsolin has started playing long toss, and was able to throw from 120 feet out Tuesday in Arizona. The right-hander is dealing with an ankle sprain that is significant enough that it's likely that he'll miss the start of the 2022 season. It's a positive sign that he's resumed throwing, however, and there should be further updates on Gonsolin's status in the coming days.
