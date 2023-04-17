Gonsolin (ankle) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session before Monday's game against the Mets and is scheduled to throw four-innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Gonsolin will need to make at least one more rehab start after that effort before returning to the Dodgers. The talented starter has yet to make his season debut after suffering a sprained left ankle during Cactus League play. If all goes well, Gonsolin could be a member of the Dodgers' rotation in the early part of May.