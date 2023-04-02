Gonsolin (ankle) is scheduled to face hitters in a live batting practice session Wednesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gonsolin remains at the Dodgers' spring training facility in Arizona while he continues to rehab the sprained left ankle that forced him to the 15-day injured list to begin the campaign, but he appears on pace to rejoin the big club by late April or early May if he incurs no further setbacks in his recovery. He came out of a two-inning, 40-pitch bullpen session Sunday feeling fine and will take the next step forward in his rehab program by facing hitters.
