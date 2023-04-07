Gonsolin (ankle) completed live batting practice Wednesday but will throw at least another bullpen session and live batting practice prior to beginning a rehab assignment, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonsolin is working out at the Dodgers' spring training facility in Arizona as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle. Manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin "got through" the bullpen session, so it's unclear just how far his recovery has progressed. Regardless, it appears that Gonsolin is still at least a few weeks away from taking a big-league mound for the first time in 2023.