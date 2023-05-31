Gonsolin (3-1) allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings to earn the win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

Gonsolin needed just 70 pitches (44 strikes) to complete six frames. This was his second quality start in seven outings this season -- he's yet to allow more than three runs in any of them, but he's had some difficulty pitching deep into games. The results are there, as Gonsolin owns a 1.77 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB through 35.2 innings this season. He's lined up to make his next start on the road in Cincinnati.