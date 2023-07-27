Gonsolin (5-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Dodgers fell 8-1 to the Blue Jays, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander continues to wilt in the summer heat. Gonsolin has been tagged for at least four runs in six of his last seven starts, stumbling to a 7,25 ERA over that stretch despite a superficially respectable 1.39 WHIP. The 29-year-old's 19.7 percent strikeout rate and 9.7 percent swinging strike rate on the season are career lows, as is his 92.6 mph average on his fastball, and Gonsolin could be tough to deploy even as a streaming option in the second half if he can't regain some of those lost whiffs. He's next set to take the mound at home next week against the A's.