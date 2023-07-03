Gonsolin (4-3) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings.

Gonsolin was roughed up Sunday for a third consecutive start by one of the worst offenses in baseball. He tossed scoreless frames in the first and third but unraveled in the fourth after allowing four of the first five batters he faced to reach, leading to three runs in the inning for the Royals. He was unable to complete the frame and was yanked at 81 pitches. Gonsolin has issued multiple walks in seven of his last eight starts and has given up 15 runs over his last 14.1 innings after owning a sparkling 1.93 ERA through June 13. The 29-year-old now sports a 3.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 49:25 K:BB in 61 innings and lines up to face the Angels this week.