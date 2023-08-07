Gonsolin (7-4) earned the win Monday, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk over six innings against San Diego. He struck out three.

The Padres inflicted the majority of their damage against Gonsolin in the third inning, tallying five runs on four hits including a two-run bomb by Luis Campusano. Despite the rough inning, Gonsolin managed to stay in the game long enough to receive the run support needed to earn a victory. In five starts since the All-Star break, the 29-year-old right-hander has now posted a 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB across 26 innings. He is projected for a home start against the Rockies over the weekend.