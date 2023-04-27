Gonsolin pitched 3.1 scoreless innings against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, allowing two hits and three walks. He struck out one batter and didn't factor in the decision.

Gonsolin spent the first four weeks of the campaign on the IL due to an ankle injury, so he was limited to just 65 pitches in his 2023 debut. The right-hander allowed two baserunners in the third frame before inducing an inning-ending double play, and Los Angeles' bullpen came to his rescue in the following frame after he put two more Pirates on base with one out. Gonsolin is tentatively slated to face Philadelphia his next time out, and he should be able to extend his pitch count further, though it may take a few outings before he's allowed to handle a full workload.