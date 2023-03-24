Gonsolin (ankle) threw a bullpen session Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It's the first time he's been on the bump since suffering a sprained left ankle back on March 6. Gonsolin could miss most, if not all, of April as the Dodgers take things slowly with his recovery, but he seems to be progressing well.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Will miss first few weeks of season•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Beginning season on IL•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Resumes throwing program•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Team to go slowly with recovery•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: X-ray rules out ankle fracture•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Diagnosed with sprained ankle•