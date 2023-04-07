Gonsolin (ankle) threw in the bullpen at Chase Field before Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Gonsolin is continuing to make practice from his sprained left ankle, but Harris notes that the manager didn't make it sound like he had a great live bullpen at Camelback Rach earlier in the week. Gonsolin will likely have more bullpen sessions ahead before a rehab assignment and he doesn't project to rejoin the rotation for the Dodgers until the end of April at the earliest.