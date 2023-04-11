Gonsolin (ankle) isn't expected to make a return until sometime in May, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gonsolin has been throwing bullpen sessions while traveling with the team, but his skipper's latest update isn't exactly what fantasy managers want to hear. Per Harris, the Dodgers expect it to be another 2-to-3 weeks until Gonsolin is cleared to go out on a rehab assignment, and he'll likely need at least a few appearances in the minors before being activated from the 15-day injured list.