Gonsolin (1-1) allowed two hits and a walk over five shutout innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over San Diego.
The Padres had nothing for Gonsolin all afternoon. He allowed two leadoff doubles but quickly worked out of the jams and retired the last eight batters he faced. Gonsolin threw a season-high 85 pitches and dropped his ERA to 1.42 across 19 innings. He's currently lined up to make his next start in St. Louis.
