Gonsolin (4-1) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the White Sox.

Gonsolin threw 60 of 90 pitches for strikes and picked up his third quality start in nine outings this season. He's won four of his last six starts, and this was the third time in that span he's kept runs off the board. The steady right-hander is at a 1.93 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB through 46.2 innings, though those ratios are likely too good to last since he's not dominating with strikeouts as much this year. He's projected to make his next start over the weekend at home versus the Giants.