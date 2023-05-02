Gonsolin allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings during Monday's win over the Phillies. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

After throwing 65 pitches in his season debut, Gonsolin got up to 80 in his second outing, including 52 strikes (nine whiffs). He worked through three shutout frames before serving up a solo homer to Kyle Schwarber. Gonsolin was then charged with two more runs in the fifth inning. The 28-year-old has registered a 3.38 ERA with a 4:5 K:BB through eight innings in his two starts. Gonsolin is projected to take the mound in San Diego this weekend, where he should be able to handle a full workload.