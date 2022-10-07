Gonzalez (elbow) could be activated if he's needed during the Dodgers' postseason run, per MLB.com.

Gonzalez is currently on the 60-day injured list as a result of the elbow surgery he underwent in May. The lefty reliever experienced fatigue during his rehab but was able to log four minor-league appearances in late September, pitching four scoreless inning and striking out four batters. Gonzalez didn't take the mound for the Dodgers during the regular season, but he has playoff experience and will work to be ready in case injuries create the need for a lefty reliever during the team's postseason run.