Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Gonzalez (elbow) is on track to return from the 60-day injured list in mid-September, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gonzalez began his rehab assignment Aug. 16, so the Dodgers will have 30 days from the date to evaluate him before he'll have to be activated or pulled off the assignment. Through his first five rehab outings between Triple-A Oklahoma City and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Gonzalez has covered five innings while striking out five and allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks. Roberts said fellow relievers Tommy Kahnle (elbow) and Danny Duffy (forearm) are on similar return timelines, so the Dodgers may not have room for all three bullpen arms on the 28-man active roster down the stretch even if all avoid setbacks during their respective rehab assignments.