Gonzalez did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one walk over two-thirds of a scoreless inning in a 5-4 loss against the Phillies. He didn't record a strikeout or give up a hit.

It appears the Dodgers simply wanted the left-handed Gonzales to handle Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper the first time through the order, as he faced just three batters before being replaced by Michael Grove. Gonzales has been solid as a lefty specialist this season, posting a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 17 appearances (16.2 innings).