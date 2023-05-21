Gonzalez (1-1) was tagged with the loss against St. Louis on Saturday, surrendering three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter over one-third of an inning.

Gonzalez entered in the eighth inning of a tie game and allowed a double and an intentional walk before serving up a three-run homer to Nolan Gorman. The southpaw had been dominant coming into the contest, tossing 11.1 scoreless frames and posting a 12:3 K:BB over his first 10 appearances of the campaign. Given that context, it's unlikely that his rough outing against the Cardinals will impact manager Dave Roberts' trust in Gonzalez.