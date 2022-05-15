Gonzalez (elbow) was moved from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Gonzalez recently underwent left elbow surgery, and he's not expected to be able to return until at least August. With that in mind, his transfer to the 60-day IL doesn't impact his recovery timeline. The designation was one of a series of moves made by the Dodgers on Sunday to make room on the 40-man roster for Michael Grove and Shane Greene, both of whom were recalled from the minors.
