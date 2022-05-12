Gonzalez underwent surgery on his elbow Wednesday, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts noted Gonzalez is feeling "as good as expected" after the procedure. There is no clear timetable for Gonzalez's return to the mound, though late August is the team's current estimate.
More News
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Slated for arthroscopic surgery•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Could return in mid-to-late May•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Improving but won't return soon•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Opens season on IL•
-
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Sent to minors•