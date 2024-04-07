Manager Dave Roberts said Buehler (elbow) checked out well after Saturday's rehab outing and is scheduled for at least one more minor-league rehab start, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The right-hander was effective for Triple-A Oklahoma City, as he tallied six strikeouts and threw 65 pitches across 4.2 scoreless frames. Buehler will continue building up his pitch count in his next minor-league outing, and the Dodgers will then decide whether additional rehab starts are necessary.