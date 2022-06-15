Buehler (elbow) had a bone spur removed from his right elbow Monday, which won't affect his recovery timeline from the flexor strain, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was already shut down from throwing for 6-to-8 weeks after being diagnosed with the flexor strain over the weekend, so it was an opportune time to remove the bone spur he's been dealing with across the past couple years. Buehler is still hoping to pitch again this season, but it's not guaranteed given that he won't begin even playing catch until at least late July.