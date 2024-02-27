Buehler (elbow) will face hitters Tuesday for the first time this spring, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers are slow-playing Buehler this spring after he missed virtually the entire 2023 season following Tommy John surgery. He is not expected to make any Cactus League appearances and instead will stay behind at extended spring training during the start of the season. The Dodgers have been vague about a timetable for Buehler's season debut, but it doesn't seem likely to happen before the end of April.