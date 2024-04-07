Buehler (elbow) struck out six over 4.2 shutout innings in a rehab start with Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Buehler yielded just two hits, didn't walk anyone and induced 12 whiffs on 65 pitches. He averaged 93.8 mph with his four-seamer, which is down 1.4 mph from what he averaged during the 2022 season prior to Tommy John surgery. Buehler is expected to make at least two more rehab starts before rejoining the Dodgers' rotation, and hopefully he'll rediscover a little more velocity between now and then.
