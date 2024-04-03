Buehler (elbow) will make his second minor-league rehab appearance Saturday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Buehler had his first rehab outing with OKC on Sunday, tossing 54 pitches over 3.1 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Though he was far from sharp in the appearance and was clocked at about 1.0 mph below his norm, the right-hander appears to have come out of the start without any setbacks. Buehler is expected to make four minor-league rehab outings in total before potentially joining the Dodgers' big-league rotation in mid-to-late April.