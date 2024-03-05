Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Buehler (elbow) won't begin the regular season with the Dodgers, but the team hopes for Buehler to start a Cactus League game, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Buehler will miss the first few weeks of the season as he continues to work his way back from a Tommy John procedure he received in August 2022. He was originally not expected to appear in any spring training games, but the Dodgers' optimism toward getting him in a Cactus League game may be a sign that the 29-year-old righty is ahead of schedule in his rehab process. Once Buehler is able to return to Los Angeles' rotation, he will undoubtedly be under a strict workload restriction.