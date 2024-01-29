The Dodgers are considering delaying Buehler's (elbow) season debut in 2024 as they look to manage his workload coming off Tommy John surgery, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Buehler wasn't far off from a return late last season, as he made one rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was having some trouble rebounding from throwing sessions, though, and the Dodgers made the decision to shut him down. Because he threw only 65 innings in 2022 and just two in 2023, Buehler was never going to come close to a full workload in 2024. The Dodgers have not yet made a decision on how exactly his workload will be limited, but delaying his season debut might be the most likely option as the team tries to have him ready for October. "He'll be ready to go in spring training, but when we decide to make his debut in 2024 is going to be determined," manager Dave Roberts said in December. "Whether it's the first week or a month later, we're going to kind of wait and see how spring goes."