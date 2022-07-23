Buehler (elbow) will play light catch on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The activity will mark Buehler's first since being placed on the injured list June 11. He remains optimistic that he'll be able to return to the Dodgers' rotation in mid-to-late September, though he isn't set for another MRI until 12 weeks post-injury -- which would be in early September. Any appearance he makes during the regular season would likely only be to build up his workload for a potential postseason run.
