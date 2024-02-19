Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that it's unlikely Buehler (elbow) will make any Cactus League appearances this spring, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts declined to offer a timetable for when Buehler will join the Dodgers' rotation, but the fact that the right-hander won't make any spring training appearances indicates that it won't be early on in the season. Buehler made just one rehab appearance last year while working his way back from his second Tommy John surgery. The 29-year-old figures to stay behind in extended spring training for a while before eventually starting a rehab assignment.