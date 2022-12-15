The Dodgers acquired Hernandez from the Athletics for cash considerations Thursday.
Hernandez was ineffective in 28 plate appearances this past season, managing two singles and a .154 OBP. He struggled in 2021 with the Rangers, too, so he figures to provide organizational depth for the Dodgers.
More News
-
Athletics' Yonny Hernandez: Loses 40-man roster spot•
-
Athletics' Yonny Hernandez: Claimed by Oakland•
-
Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Shut down with calf strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Recalled by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Sent to minors•