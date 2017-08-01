Diaz was promoted to Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Diaz had gone just 3-for-25 at the plate since being activated from the 7-day disabled list at High-A Rancho Cucamonga on July 26 following a bout with a hand injury, but with a .278/.343/.414 overall line on the season in the California League, the 20-year-old was deemed worthy of a move up the minor-league ladder. Though the outfielder lacks a standout tool, his advanced plate discipline for a player of his age and solid bat-to-ball skills have made him one of the better prospects in the Dodgers' farm system. He looks to be about two years away from making his MLB debut.