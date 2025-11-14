May said Thursday that he's "fully back to normal" after his 2025 season ended due to right elbow neuritis, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

May made his last appearance Sept. 3, but he resumed throwing later that month and said he would have been available to pitch in the ALDS, had the Red Sox advanced. The right-hander's free-agent market will be an interesting one to follow. May had easily his heathiest season in 2025 in throwing 132.1 innings, but his velocity was down and the results (4.96 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 21.1 percent strikeout rate) were mostly underwhelming. That said, May is a young free agent at 28, and he has flashed frontline starter ability before, making him an interesting flier.