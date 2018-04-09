Fantasy Baseball: Brandon Belt, Michael Brantley lead Week 3's top sleeper hitters

Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers | Waivers: Interesting arms

After easing everyone into the season during the first week-plus, the MLB schedule gets weightier now, with a dozen teams scheduled to play seven games here in Week 3 (April 9-15).

It puts the players on those teams scheduled for only five games at a clearer disadvantage, which this week includes the Dodgers and Athletics. And because the Athletics are actually visiting the Dodgers for a series, they'll be down a lineup spot in two of those games. There isn't an obvious choice to sit, which puts everyone at risk. I'd say Khris Davis and Matt Olson are the only Athletics worth using in standard mixed leagues this week.

Of course, the Athletics aren't even among the teams with the five worst matchups. You'll find those at bottom of this column. For now, though, let's focus on the hitters actually worth starting, at least among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Best hitter matchups for Week 3

1. Padres @COL3, SF4

2. Angels @TEX3, @KC4

3. Cardinals MIL3, @CIN4

4. Nationals ATL3, COL4

5. Mariners @KC3, OAK3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 3

1. Dodgers OAK2, ARI3

2. Braves @WAS3, @CHC3

3. Rangers LAA3, @HOU3

4. Tigers @CLE4, NYY3

5. Diamondbacks @TEX3, @KC4