Fantasy Baseball: Find sleepers with Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings

More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks them all for Week 3 (April 9-15).

Now, this is more like it.

The surplus of off days in the season's first full week (Week 2, technically, in standard CBS Sports leagues) limited our two-start options to the point it wasn't even worth consulting the waiver wire. Shoot, the two pickups I did recommend -- Jake Junis and Miles Mikolas -- didn't even make two starts because of the weather.

But they're back for this week, along with a multitude of other possible waiver claims. Granted, a pitcher who isn't worth rostering in a one-start week is never a slam dunk to use in a two-start week, but these two I think are under-owned to begin with. The same goes for Tyler Skaggs, who I actually rank in between Junis and Mikolas. 

Where the two-start options start to get questionable is at 19 with J.A Happ, who doesn't have the most favorable matchups this week, but I'd still lean toward starting him, Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi in most leagues. Points-league owners can afford to gamble a little more, potentially all the way through Lance Lynn at 25.

Two-start pitchers for Week 3
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Corey Kluber, CLEvs. DETvs. TOR
2Max Scherzer, WASvs. ATLvs. COL
3Chris Sale, BOSvs. NYYvs. BAL
4Luis Severino, NYYat BOSat DET
5Noah Syndergaard, NYMat MIAvs. MIL
6Justin Verlander, HOUat MINvs. TEX
7Stephen Strasburg, WASvs. ATLvs. COL
8Carlos Martinez, STLvs. MILat CIN
9Zack Godley, ARIat SFat LAD
10Chris Archer, TBat CHWvs. PHI
11Alex Wood, LADvs. OAKvs. ARI
12Johnny Cueto, SFvs. ARIat SD
13Dylan Bundy, BALvs. TORat BOS
14Garrett Richards, LAAat TEXat KC
15Jake Junis, KCvs. SEAvs. LAA
16Tyler Chatwood, CHCvs. PITvs. ATL
17Tyler Skaggs, LAAat TEXat KC
18Miles Mikolas, STLvs. MILat CIN
19J.A. Happ, TORat BALat CLE
20Jon Gray, COLvs. SDat WAS
21Marco Gonzales, SEAat KCvs. OAK
22Jake Odorizzi, MINvs. HOUvs. CHW
23Joey Lucchesi, SDat COLvs. SF
24Jose Urena, MIAvs. NYMvs. PIT
25Lance Lynn, MINvs. HOUvs. CHW
26Julio Teheran, ATLat WASat CHC
27Miguel Gonzalez, CHWvs. TBat MIN
28Jhoulys Chacin, MILat STLat NYM
29Francisco Liriano, DETat CLEvs. NYY
30Homer Bailey, CINat PHIvs. STL
31Tyler Anderson, COLvs. SDat WAS
32Ben Lively, PHIvs. CINat TB
33Matthew Boyd, DETat CLEvs. NYY
34Derek Holland, SFvs. ARIat SD
35Carson Fulmer, CHWvs. TBat MIN
36Ivan Nova, PITat CHCat MIA
37Doug Fister, TEXvs. LAAat HOU
38Cody Reed, CINat PHIvs. STL
39Eric Skoglund, KCvs. SEAvs. LAA
40Josh Tomlin, CLEvs. DETvs. TOR
41Clayton Richard, SDat COLvs. SF
