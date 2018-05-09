Fantasy Baseball: Is red-hot Matt Adams worth your time?

More Fantasy Baseball: Looking for signs of life with slow starters | Surprising old guys: Can it last? | Prioritizing breakout pitchers | Waivers: Romero is real deal

Well, here we are again only 11 months later.

Matt Adams — what the heck, man?

Once again, he's having a stretch where he looks like the best hitter in baseball, but once again, the circumstances surrounding it make it anything but straightforward.

View Profile Matt Adams WAS • 1B • 15 2018 season BA .307 HR 10 OBP .422 OPS 1.169 AB 75

Last June, it was with the Braves that he hit .314 with 10 homers and a 1.034 OPS as a fill-in for the injured Freddie Freeman. But while he was acquired to be an easy solution, he ended up becoming sort of a problem. The Braves tried Freeman at third base for about a month, you might remember, just to keep Adams' bat in the lineup, but they couldn't commit to it fully. They'd periodically shift Freeman back over, playing the matchups in a way they didn't when he was out, and the momentum died. Once the experiment had run its course, there was nothing left for Adams, not unless the Braves were willing to stomach his "defense" in left field.

The Nationals apparently are, starting him there in four of their past eight games. It might be 8 for 8 if Ryan Zimmerman wasn't contending with a sore side muscle. To be clear, Adams hasn't overtaken Zimmerman at first base yet, and he probably won't with the 32-year-old owed $32 million over the next two years and coming off an All-Star campaign. No, if Adams plays, it'll be mostly in left field.

But even that's only until Adam Eaton comes back from a bone bruise in his ankle — and no guarantees there, even. Something tells me that if Adams reverts to being anything less than their second- or third-best hitter, the Nationals will decide they can't stomach his defense in left field either. It really is a special kind of awful.

So to recap, if Adam Eaton is out for an extended period and if the Nationals continue to believe they can forego defense in left field and if Adams continues to live up to his end with the bat... well then, yeah, maybe he'll continue to get part-time at-bats.

Wait, what?

Oh, that's one little detail I forgot to mention — and you may not have noticed since the Nationals have faced eight straight righties. Adams hadn't made a single start against a left-hander until Tuesday, against wimpy Clayton Richard. There's a good reason for that. He hit .180 with a .584 OPS against lefties last year and has hit .207 with a .602 OPS against them for his career.

Even if you had reason to believe he would improve against lefties with increased exposure — which is a reasonable opinion given that the team that developed him, the Cardinals, never gave him a fair shot as an everyday player — you wouldn't play him out of position to do it. Nobody's stomaching Adams' defense in left with a lefty on the mound.

So right there, before you even consider the limited opening he's working with, is the biggest buzzkill of all: Adams is, in a best-case scenario, a part-timer. And rare is the part-timer with real staying power in standard mixed leagues.

So yeah, it's great he has homered seven times already in seven May games, and there's certainly no shame in riding the hot hand. Just know, as the Braves came to know a year ago, that's all it is. Maybe in a different scenario — a DH role or something — Adams would be a perennial 30-homer man and Fantasy mainstay, but that scenario hasn't presented itself yet.

Now, if Ryan Zimmerman were to suffer a long-term injury, we may be onto something. If.