Happy Wednesday, everyone! It was the largest crowd of the season for a New York Yankees home game and it was pretty cool to see the stadium with split fans sitting alongside each other. It turned out to also be the most exciting game of the series with the Mets going down by two, tying it up on an odd fielding error, the Yankees retaking the lead and the Mets putting on pressure late but falling short. It felt like playoff baseball. We're so close -- but only in the stretch run of the marathon.

Tuesday was a night of incredible performances by pitchers and hitters. We're going to dive into some of the most notable takeaways from Tuesday's action below, but first, make sure you're caught up on everything going on over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy. Scott White is pulling the plug on several hitters who finally made his cut list including Javier Baez and Lucas Giolito. Those still hanging onto either might want to reconsider.

Scott also dove deep in his latest prospects report. He talked about why Gunnar Henderson is on the verge of being called up and should be on your radar right now: "There was talk of Henderson getting the call Tuesday, which marked the first day when he'd no longer be at risk of exhausting his rookie eligibility for 2023, at least going by the days-on-the-active-roster standard. Clearly, that didn't happen, but there's a rational explanation for it. He could also exhaust his rookie eligibility by getting 131 at-bats, and there's still time for him to do that. Obviously, the Orioles wouldn't be calling him up to sit him.

"The bottom line is where there's smoke there's fire. Orioles beat writers are having to address Henderson's status on a near-daily basis now, and the longer the Orioles hang in the Wild Card race, the more likely his promotion becomes. They've even had him shift to second and first base in the last week, which is where they need the most help in the majors. Adding fuel to the fire is GM Mike Elias actually saying Henderson's promotion is "definitely on the table."

"Everything else being equal, I'd rather stash Corbin Carroll than Henderson, whose strikeout rate has crept back up since his move to Triple-A and who seems like a liability against left-handed pitchers still. But since there seems to be a little more momentum for him getting the call than Carroll right now, I'll begrudgingly move him ahead. Baseball America considers him the top prospect in baseball, after all."

Astros think long term with Justin

The fans never love to see a pitcher pulled when he hasn't allowed a hit but that's exactly what happened on Tuesday with Justin Verlander. After throwing six perfect innings with 10 strikeouts, he was pulled at just 91 pitches. The decision was a bit offputting after Verlander had gone six innings or more in 10 straight starts. As Frank Stampfl noted, Verlander is now trading off starts with Max Scherzer as they jockey for their place on the all-time strike list.

Verlander has pitched to a 1.87 ERA with 148 strikeouts over 149 innings in one of the most dominant seasons back from Tommy John that we've ever seen.

Solano is a sleeper

This time of the season is all about finding players who can help you catch lightning in a bottle, so why not Donovan Solano? He was Scott's favorite player to watch on Tuesday and he has continued his min heater. Solano collected three hits on Tuesday to bring his average to .331. He's just 4% rostered and someone to consider scooping up in deeper leagues for now.

Soon to join the 30 club

Jorge Mateo is quietly doing something we covet in Fantasy because there are so few players who do it -- steal 30 bases or more. He's two shy after stealing his 28th on Tuesday. He offers consistency right now at the scarcest category in Roto leagues and he's a player I'll be targeting next offseason in Roto drafts.

Who's hot

Mike Trout went 1-for-3 with a home run on Tuesday and looked a lot like his normal dominant self on the blast. Trout's homer had an exit velocity of 108 mph. It was also the 1,500th home run of his career. Trout has collected hits and now a homer since returning from an injury that was expected to keep him out longer. He has once again established himself as one of the most dominant hitters when healthy. Trout has hit 25 home runs in just 84 games this season.

Who's not

What's going on with Corbin Burnes? He allowed seven runs and six hits in just 3 2/3 innings on Tuesday. Burnes couldn't locate from the start when he allowed an RBI single from Freddie Freeman in the first inning. The good news is that we can probably give Burnes a pass against a tough Dodgers lineup. He has totaled a 2.84 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP on the season.

Other notable performances

Carlos Rodon racked up 10 strikeouts through seven innings of one-run ball.

Aaron Judge hit home run No. 48

Pablo Lopez threw six scoreless innings.

Freddie Freeman totaled four RBI on three hits to bring his total to 78 on the season.

Oscar Gonzalez hit his fourth homer -- he's just 28% rostered and a waiver priority.

Manny Margot has started three of four games since returning and is batting .299 with three homers and five stolen bases through 54 games. He's 27% rostered.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more, make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: