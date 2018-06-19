Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Closers on the move?

Is Kelvin Herrera the first of several closers to be on the move? And is there anyone worth adding in the Royals bullpen?

We'll answer those questions, grade your trades, rank some of the elite starting pitchers and recap more of Monday's action on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast. Get ready for a wave of MLB trades as the teams in tank mode unload their assets. This will have a big impact on your Fantasy teams.

Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



Also on today's show: