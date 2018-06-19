Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
Is Kelvin Herrera the first of several closers to be on the move? And is there anyone worth adding in the Royals bullpen?
We'll answer those questions, grade your trades, rank some of the elite starting pitchers and recap more of Monday's action on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast. Get ready for a wave of MLB trades as the teams in tank mode unload their assets. This will have a big impact on your Fantasy teams.
Also on today's show:
- Is Nick Pivetta for real?
- Prospects who could steal bases
- A couple of Mets outfielders are turning heads
- The Fantasy Regulators are back to settle your disputes
- Are we concerned about Charlie Blackmon?
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
