Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Ranking starting pitcher standouts

From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re catching you up on the big stories around baseball.

I admit, I was nervous about Johnny Cueto. With his velocity and strikeouts down after two starts, I certainly didn't see this gem at Arizona coming. So on today's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast I'm taking my Cueto medicine as we discuss what to expect going forward from Cueto, Patrick Corbin, Shohei Ohtani and many more who stood out on Tuesday. We also look at the uncertain bullpens and tell you who to add if you need saves.

Also on today's show:

-Giancarlo Stanton keeps striking out!

-Can Kenley Jansen get back on track?

-Yoan Moncada is starting to run

-Are hitters more valuable than pitchers?

-Is it time to drop some struggling hitters?

