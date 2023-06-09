Happy Friday, everyone! Some people say you can't find great baseball until the postseason, but those people clearly weren't paying attention to the Mets-Braves game from Thursday night. The Braves were victorious after a walk-off three-run blast in the 10th inning brought home a wild comeback win for them that had major Fantasy Baseball implications.

The Braves took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, only to witness the Mets storm back with five runs in the second. The game continued to swing back and forth, with the Mets leading 10-7 in the eighth inning. However, Mets closer David Robertson, gave up a game-tying homer to Orlando Arcia, leading to extra innings. Finally, Ozzie Albies sealed the victory for the Braves with the walk-off three-run shot in the 10th inning that we referenced above.

Starling Marte had an impressive performance, going 3 for 5 at the plate. Over his last 11 games, Marte has been batting .333 with a homer and three steals. Francisco Alvarez got the start as designated hitter and went 2 for 5, including a double and a home run. With a total of 11 home runs, Alvarez is just one home run behind Sean Murphy and Salvador Perez from leading all catchers in long balls, despite playing significantly fewer games. He is currently rostered in 75% of leagues and that should be closer to 100%.

Switching our focus to the Braves, Austin Riley had a standout game, going 4 for 6 at the plate, including his 11th home run of the season. His impressive performance included four hard-hit balls. Michael Harris also had a notable game, going 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. His performance included two hard-hit balls with an average exit velocity of 108 mph.

Let's now dive into some of the other action from Thursday:

Struggling starters

Lance Lynn had a rough outing against the Yankees, surrendering five earned runs over five innings. Lynn's performance has been inconsistent at best this season, with a 6.72 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP. It's time to stack him on your benches for now.

Luis Severino also endured a challenging start, giving up four earned runs over five innings against the White Sox. He has struggled in his past two starts, with diminished velocity. You may still be able to sell him based on his name-brand value, and that's a move that could work well for your team right now.

Week 12 spark notes preview

Schedule

Three teams have five games -- Brewers, Yankees, Mets



18 teams have six games



Nine teams have seven games -- Rangers, Phillies, Rays, Angels, A's, Dbacks, Braves, Rockies, Tigers



The Rockies have seven games but all seven are unfortunately on the road



We broke down options for Week 12 on the FBT in 5 podcast here.

Two-start pitchers to add and stream

Single-start streamers

Sleeper hitters

Best hitter matchups

1. Braves @DET3, COL4

2. Phillies @ARI4, @OAK3

3. Rays @OAK4, @SD3

4. Royals CIN3, LAA3

5. Twins MIL2, DET4

Worst hitter matchups

1. Yankees @NYM2, @BOS3

2. Nationals @HOU3, MIA3

3. Brewers @MIN2, PIT3

4. Padres CLE3, TB3

5. Guardians @SD3, @ARI3

News and notes