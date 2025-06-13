Addison Barger 3B TOR Toronto • #47 • Age: 25 Matchups ARI3, CHW3 Rostered 64% Addison Barger's Baseball Savant page is drenched in red, and recently, his top-line production has begun to catch up with it, seeing him hit .300 (33 for 110) with seven homers and a .935 OPS in his past 31 games. The Blue Jays have pretty good matchups this week, including a three-game series against the White Sox, and best of all, there's only one lefty on the schedule, ensuring Barger remains in the lineup.

Joshua Lowe RF TB Tampa Bay • #15 • Age: 27 Matchups BAL4, DET3 Rostered 74% My top sleeper hitter for Week 12, Josh Lowe ranks high on the Week 13 list for the same reason: The Rays are scheduled to face nothing but righties in their seven games this week, eliminating the platoon concern that normally exists. Granted, Lowe hasn't offered much in Week 12 yet, but he's an established power/speed threat who surely wouldn't be available enough to mention here if not for the platoon concern.

Alejandro Kirk C TOR Toronto • #30 • Age: 26 Matchups ARI3, CHW3 Rostered 45% One of the hottest hitters over the past week -- or longer, really, seeing as he's batting .388 (50 for 129) since April 25 -- Alejandro Kirk has the misfortune of being a catcher, which means there isn't much point in adding him if you already have a catcher you like. But a week like this one -- with the Blue Jays facing mashables like Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson, Mike Vasil, and Sean Burke -- makes for a good opportunity to reexamine your satisfaction with your current starter.

Evan Carter CF TEX Texas • #32 • Age: 22 Matchups KC3, @PIT3 Rostered 43% In eight games since he returned from a strained quad, Evan Carter's average exit velocity has spiked to 95 mph, which is obviously too good to sustain but nonetheless notable for a player who has always struggled with contact quality. Perhaps more to the point, he's 10 for 21 with three homers and two steals in his past four games. If not for the two left-handers on the Rangers' schedule this week, Carter would rank even higher.

Trent Grisham CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #12 • Age: 28 Matchups LAA4, BAL3 Rostered 60% After homering 12 times in his first 34 games, Trent Grisham has homered just once in his past 25, but he still plays regularly for the Yankees and still has some of the underlying indicators that signaled a breakthrough in the first place, such as career-best strikeout and pull air rates. The Yankees also happen to have the best hitter matchups this week, with all seven of their games coming at their homer-friendly home.

Lourdes Gurriel LF ARI Arizona • #12 • Age: 31 Matchups @TOR3, @COL3 Rostered 75% Lourdes Gurriel is one of those stable but unspectacular hitters who's always on the fringes of being must-roster, making him an easy recommendation whenever the Diamondbacks have favorable matchups, which they do with their three games at Coors Field this week. It helps that he's batting .323 (32 for 99) with an .878 OPS over his past 26 games.

Jordan Beck LF COL Colorado • #27 • Age: 24 Matchups @WAS4, ARI3 Rostered 46% The Rockies have only three games at home this week, but their road games are against the most mashable four in the Nationals rotation -- i.e., Jake Irvin, Mike Soroka, Mitchell Parker, and Trevor Williams. Jordan Beck is one of their easier hitters to recommend, especially since the majority of his home runs and stolen bases (five of each) have come on the road.

Wilmer Flores DH SF San Francisco • #41 • Age: 33 Matchups CLE3, BOS3 Rostered 70% Wilmer Flores is on a career-high home run pace and ranks among the league leaders in RBI, so it really isn't a stretch to recommend him for a six-game week in which only one of the opposing pitchers (Gavin Williams) is rostered in even half of CBS Sports leagues. It doesn't hurt that all six of the games are at home, where Flores is batting .321 with an .887 OPS.

Luis Garcia 2B WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 25 Matchups COL4, @LAD3 Rostered 76% A breakout performer with a combined 40 home runs and stolen bases last year, Luis Garcia has taken his time finding his footing this year but is now batting .372 (16 for 43) with five doubles in his past 11 games. His .310 xBA, which ranks in the 96th percentile, suggests even better days are ahead, and those better days may begin this week with the Nationals boasting the second-best hitter matchups.