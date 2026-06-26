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Fantasy Baseball Week 15 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Gage Jump, Tanner Bibee

Here's how this week's two-start slate stacks up

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1 min read
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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 15 (June 29-July 5). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
DET
Detroit
2
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
3
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
TEX
Texas
4
P. Messick SP CLE Parker Messick SP CLE
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
5
B. Ashcraft SP PIT Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
WAS
Washington
6
R. Suarez SP BOS Ranger Suarez SP BOS
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
7
N. McLean SP NYM Nolan McLean SP NYM
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
8
T. Yesavage SP TOR Trey Yesavage SP TOR
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
SEA
Seattle
9
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
10
G. Jump SP ATH Gage Jump SP ATH
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
MIA
Miami
Advisable in most cases
11
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
ATH
Athletics
12
S. Burke SP CHW Sean Burke SP CHW
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
13
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
14
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
15
G. Jax SP TB Griffin Jax SP TB
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
HOU
Houston
16
B. Chandler SP PIT Bubba Chandler SP PIT
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
WAS
Washington
17
B. Sproat SP MIL Brandon Sproat SP MIL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
ARI
Arizona
Better left for points leagues
18
S. Baz SP BAL Shane Baz SP BAL
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
19
R. Johnson SP LAA Ryan Johnson SP LAA
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
BOS
Boston
20
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
21
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
ATH
Athletics
22
S. Drohan RP MIL Shane Drohan RP MIL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
ARI
Arizona
23
E. Lauer SP LAD Eric Lauer SP LAD
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
SD
San Diego
No thanks
24
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
25
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
KC
Kansas City
26
T. Mahle SP SF Tyler Mahle SP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
COL
Colorado
27
R. Lowder SP CIN Rhett Lowder SP CIN
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
28
E. Fedde SP CHW Erick Fedde SP CHW
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
29
K. Leahy SP STL Kyle Leahy SP STL
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
30
G. Holmes SP ATL Grant Holmes SP ATL
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
31
M. Mikolas RP WAS Miles Mikolas RP WAS
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
32
G. Canning SP SD Griffin Canning SP SD
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
33
G. Marquez SP SD German Marquez SP SD
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
34
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
35
S. Sullivan SP COL Sean Sullivan SP COL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
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