Fantasy Baseball Week 15 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Gage Jump, Tanner Bibee

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 15 (June 29-July 5). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Must-start, all formats
|1
|2
|3
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
|
@
|
@
|4
P. Messick SP CLE Parker Messick SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|5
B. Ashcraft SP PIT Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|6
R. Suarez SP BOS Ranger Suarez SP BOS
|
vs
|
@
|7
|8
T. Yesavage SP TOR Trey Yesavage SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|9
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|10
Advisable in most cases
|11
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
@
|
@
|12
|13
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|14
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|15
G. Jax SP TB Griffin Jax SP TB
|
@
|
@
|16
B. Chandler SP PIT Bubba Chandler SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|17
B. Sproat SP MIL Brandon Sproat SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
Better left for points leagues
|18
S. Baz SP BAL Shane Baz SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|19
R. Johnson SP LAA Ryan Johnson SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|20
|21
|22
S. Drohan RP MIL Shane Drohan RP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|23
No thanks
|24
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
|
@
|
@
|25
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
|
vs
|
@
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
M. Mikolas RP WAS Miles Mikolas RP WAS
|
@
|
vs
|32
G. Canning SP SD Griffin Canning SP SD
|
@
|
@
|33
G. Marquez SP SD German Marquez SP SD
|
@
|
@
|34
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|35
S. Sullivan SP COL Sean Sullivan SP COL
|
vs
|
vs