Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Parker Messick, Freddy Peralta

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require a certain amount of forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 18 (July 20-26). All information is up to date as of late Sunday.
Must-start, all formats
|1
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
|
vs
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vs
|2
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
vs
|
vs
|3
|4
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|5
|6
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|7
|8
P. Messick SP CLE Parker Messick SP CLE
|
vs
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@
|9
B. Ashcraft SP PIT Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT
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@
|
vs
|10
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
vs
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@
|11
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
|
vs
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@
Advisable in most cases
|12
F. Valdez SP DET Framber Valdez SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|13
E. Sheehan SP LAD Emmet Sheehan SP LAD
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@
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@
|14
N. Martinez SP TB Nick Martinez SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|15
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
|
vs
|
@
|16
F. Peralta SP NYM Freddy Peralta SP NYM
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@
|
vs
|17
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
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@
|
vs
|18
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
|
vs
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@
Better left for points leagues
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
K. Leahy SP STL Kyle Leahy SP STL
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@
|
vs
|24
L. Avila SP KC Luinder Avila SP KC
|
vs
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@
|25
T. McDonald SP SF Trevor McDonald SP SF
|
@
|
vs
No thanks
|26
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
|
vs
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@
|27
|28
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
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@
|
vs
|29
W. Buehler SP SD Walker Buehler SP SD
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@
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@
|30
A. Alvarez SP WAS Andrew Alvarez SP WAS
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@
|
vs
|31
|32
R. Blanco RP HOU Ronel Blanco RP HOU
|
vs
|
@
|33
|34
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
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@
|
@
|35
|36
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
vs
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@
|37
M. Bratt SP ARI Mitch Bratt SP ARI
|
vs
|
@