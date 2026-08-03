Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers feature Christian Scott, Brandon Young

Ian Seymour RP TB Tampa Bay • #61 • Age: 27 Matchups at COL, at SEA Rostered 67% Ian Seymour has technically followed an opener in his past two outings, but it's gotten him back on track after a two-start rough patch. Since the Rays first began pushing him beyond three innings 10 appearances ago, he has a 3.80 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 10.8 K/9, and for that kind of upside, you can look past the fact that one of his upcoming two starts is at Coors Field.

Joey Cantillo SP CLE Cleveland • #54 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. NYM, at CHW Rostered 73% By ERA (2.89) and strikeout rate (11.8 per nine), Joey Cantillo has been excellent in his past nine starts, which corresponds with him making his curveball his primary pitch. Then again, he also has a 1.37 WHIP during that stretch, denoting the inefficiency that's generally limited him to five innings or less. Still, he's in line for two turns.

Walbert Urena SP LAA L.A. Angels • #57 • Age: 22 Matchup at MIA Rostered 61% Walbert Urena can struggle with walks, which leads to shorter outings from time to time, but he's been remarkably steady at run prevention thanks to a 54 percent ground-ball rate. He's coming off three straight starts of six innings or more, having allowed just two earned runs in between them.

Shane Drohan SP MIL Milwaukee • #55 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 63% Shane Drohan's upcoming matchup against the Pirates seems extremely unfavorable at first glance, but less so when you consider that they rank only 19th in OPS against left-handers. Drohan has been stretched to the point that he's throwing six innings consistently while still averaging more than a strikeout per inning.

Sean Manaea RP NYM N.Y. Mets • #59 • Age: 34 Matchup at CLE, at PIT Rostered 27% Sean Manaea has enjoyed a small taste of success recently, with three of his past four outings being quality starts, but he isn't missing bats at a rate that would suggest it's something he can sustain. He might be worth a roll of the dice, though, with two favorable matchups this week.

Brandon Young SP BAL Baltimore • #63 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. LAA Rostered 57% Apart from a pretty good slider, it's unclear what's elevated Brandon Young to a 2.65 ERA over his past 11 starts, which makes me skeptical it'll continue. But against the strikeout-prone Angels, maybe it can for at least one more turn.

Christian Scott SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #45 • Age: 27 Matchups at CLE Rostered 56% Christian Scott finally lasted six innings in his latest start, his first time doing so all season, but he's been pitching well for a while now, putting together a 1.77 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 in his past four starts. He's in line to face a Guardians lineup that ranks second-to-last in runs scored.

Shane Baz SP BAL Baltimore • #34 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. LAA Rostered 68% Shane Baz is about as middling as middling gets, which puts his overall roster rate about where it should be. But he at least tends to work deep into games, going six innings or more in 11 of his 22 starts, which makes him usable against offenses that he's likely to keep at bay, such as the Angels.

Michael McGreevy SP STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 26 Matchup at NYY Rostered 69% Michael McGreevy has been a quality start machine, accomplishing the feat 13 times, and while his 5.68 xERA makes him out to be one of this year's biggest overachievers, I'm betting he can do it against a slumping Yankees offense. Even Yankee Stadium isn't such a big deal for a ground-ball pitcher like him.