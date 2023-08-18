Cole Ragans SP KC Kansas City • #55 • Age: 25 Matchup at OAK Rostered 53% Ragans needs a good start against the Cubs over the weekend for this recommendation to hold, but he has shown serious upside with the Royals already, introducing a slider to give him a full arsenal of swing-and-miss pitches. And he couldn't ask for a better matchup in Week 22 than the Athletics.

Chase Silseth RP LAA L.A. Angels • #63 • Age: 23 Matchup at NYM Rostered 59% Silseth is running neck-and-neck with Cole Ragans for top breakout pitcher of the second half, having also seen better results because of an improved slider. Considering his good work against lineups like the Braves and Astros, you can expect more of the same at the Mets this week.

Seth Lugo SP SD San Diego • #67 • Age: 33 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 68% Lugo has generally been reliable this year, a recent blip against the Dodgers notwithstanding, so he seems like a safe choice against a Marlins lineup that ranks in the bottom six in runs scored despite its recent acquisitions. He'll first need to get past the Diamondbacks this weekend, though.

Zack Littell RP TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. COL, vs. NYY Rostered 24% The Rays have once again made something out of nothing with Littell, who has delivered solid results through four starts mostly by peppering the strike zone. You get the feeling it could all go south rather quickly, but probably not with two home starts against the Rockies and Yankees.

Graham Ashcraft SP CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 25 Matchups at LAA, at ARI Rostered 68% Ashcraft has a 2.17 over his past nine starts, but his FIP during that stretch is 4.48, thanks in large part to him having just 5.9 K/9. You're rolling the dice with his matchups this week at the Angels and Diamondbacks, but at least in points leagues, it may be worth it.

Jose Urquidy SP HOU Houston • #65 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. BOS, at DET Rostered 56% We've seen enough from Urquidy over the years to know he's better than his 5.50 ERA, and indeed, he showed improvement last time out, allowing one run while striking out seven in five innings. It's enough to consider him in a two-start week, particularly since one is against the Tigers.

Paul Blackburn SP OAK Oakland • #58 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. KC, at CHW Rostered 17% Blackburn has a 2.10 ERA over his past five starts, striking out a batter per inning. He's of course disadvantaged pitching for the Athletics, but he gets two bites at the apple this week with favorable matchups against the Royals and White Sox.

Kyle Hendricks SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #28 • Age: 33 Matchup at PIT Rostered 59% Hendricks' upside in a given start is only so high due to his limited strikeout potential, but he has generally come through with a quality effort when faced with a favorable matchup. He has such a matchup this week at the Pirates.

Ranger Suarez SP PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. STL Rostered 63% What we have here is a middling pitcher with a middling matchup (Cardinals), which is sometimes the best you can hope for when scouring the waiver wire. As long as your top priority isn't WHIP or strikeouts, Suarez could be a worthy choice for you.