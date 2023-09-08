Jose Quintana SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #62 • Age: 34 Matchups vs. ARI, vs. CIN Rostered 49% Quintana has been as reliable as it gets since coming back from a rib injury in late July, allowing two earned runs or fewer in seven of nine starts, so of course he's a must with two matchups on the schedule this week (Diamondbacks and Reds).

Dean Kremer SP BAL Baltimore • #64 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. STL, vs. TB Rostered 79% Kremer fell short of the five innings required for a win in his last start but didn't allow an earned run and in fact hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in his past eight starts for a 2.35 ERA. He'll have two turns to deliver a win this week, facing off against the Cardinals and Rays.

Gavin Williams SP CLE Cleveland • #63 • Age: 24 Matchups at SF, vs. TEX Rostered 73% The only reason Williams is still available enough to qualify for this list is because he's followed up his back-to-back double digit-strikeout efforts in August with four lackluster starts in which he hasn't exceeded five innings. But the upside is still enough to roll the dice on him in a week when he gets two bites at the apple.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25 Matchups at MIL, vs. ATL Rostered 39% Cabrera returned from the minors to carve up the Dodgers over four innings of bulk relief Wednesday, and it's possible he'll continue to fill that role rather than a true starting role. But regardless, his turn comes up twice this week, and while one is against the Braves, again, that Wednesday appearance showed he could baffle even the best lineups when he's hitting his spots.

Kyle Gibson SP BAL Baltimore • #48 • Age: 35 Matchups vs. STL, vs. TB Rostered 78% With Kremer finding better consistency in the second half, Kyle Gibson has emerged as the resident random number generator for the Orioles, but he'll have two chances of hitting the right number this week. At least in points leagues, you could live with just one of them being good.

Hyun-Jin Ryu SP TOR Toronto • #99 • Age: 36 Matchups vs. TEX, vs. BOS Rostered 65% Ryu has come back from Tommy John surgery to deliver a 2.65 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across seven starts, but none has lasted longer than five innings. Between that and the difficult matchups this week (Rangers and Red Sox), he's a two-start sleeper better left for points leagues.

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 24 Matchups at SEA, vs. DET Rostered 53% This pick is all about the matchups (Mariners and Tigers) since Detmers has obviously been a major letdown the past couple months. If you're the hopeful sort, he did turn in a quality outing last time out, giving up one earned run in 6 2/3 innings.

Ryan Pepiot RP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #47 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. SD Rostered 40% The presumption is that Pepiot's one-hit effort against the Marlins Thursday will keep in the rotation once and for all, and in that case, he lines up to face the Padres next time out. The 26-year-old is finally living up to his prospect pedigree with markedly improved control this year.

Clarke Schmidt SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #36 • Age: 27 Matchups at BOS, at PIT Rostered 56% We're entering scary territory with the sleeper recommendations now, but the fact is that Schmidt has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 19 of his past 20 outings for a 3.84 ERA. They're not impressive in any other way, but he gets to double dip this week, including a turn at the Pirates.