Sal Frelick RF MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 25 Matchups @CHW3, CHC3 Rostered 70% Though he's bee a top-25 outfielder so far with his aggressive base-stealing and get-on-base-at-all-costs approach, Sal Frelick remains available enough to mention here. The Brewers have the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, primarily because of their three-game set against the White Sox pitching staff.

Austin Hays LF CIN Cincinnati • #12 • Age: 29 Matchups STL4, WAS3 Rostered 55% Not only has Austin Hays hit the ground running after an early IL stint for a calf injury, lending credence to the idea that his production was inhibited by a deep left field fence in Baltimore and a kidney infection in Philadelphia, but he'll also get to enjoy a full seven games at the most homer-friendly ballpark this week. It's part of the reason why the Reds have the fourth-best hitter matchups.

TJ Friedl CF CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 29 Matchups STL4, WAS3 Rostered 64% The Reds' home park has long helped TJ Friedl's power play beyond his pitiful exit velocities, so he also stands to benefit from having a full seven games there this week. He's off to a promising start as the Reds leadoff hitter, having swiped five bases already, and is among the more under-rostered hitters in Fantasy.

Agustin Ramirez C MIA Miami • #50 • Age: 23 Matchups @LAD3, ATH3 Rostered 38% The recent call-up has been straight-up murdering the ball, delivering prodigious exit velocities and having yet to strike out even once. It's hard to fit another catcher into your lineup when you don't have a need at the position, but the fear of missing out should be sky high right about now. The Marlins matchups aren't among the best, but they're hardly prohibitive, particularly given the three games against the Athletics staff.

Noelvi Marte 3B CIN Cincinnati • #16 • Age: 23 Matchups STL4, WAS3 Rostered 36% The Reds' matchups and venue should also be a boon to Noelvi Marte this week, but my interest in him is more related to current events. He's forced his way into the lineup with his performance of late and hit a 116.7 mph home run Tuesday, reminding us all of the potential that went dormant last year.

Rhys Hoskins 1B MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 32 Matchups @CHW3, CHC3 Rostered 58% After a slow start to the season, Rhys Hoskins has done some of his best work of late, batting .462 (12 for 26) with three homers and a double in his past eight games. We know the track record is favorable, apart from last year, and like Frelick, he'll get to feast on the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.

Mike Yastrzemski RF SF San Francisco • #5 • Age: 34 Matchups @SD2, COL4 Rostered 62% Mike Yastrzemski has leaned even more into the skills he already had, walking at an elite rate and putting the ball on the ground only 30 percent of the time, and it's led to some impressive numbers early on. I doubt it's sustainable for the 34-year-old, but with the Giants having the second-best hitter matchups this week (and only one being a lefty), let's stick with him for now.

Wilmer Flores DH SF San Francisco • #41 • Age: 33 Matchups @SD2, COL4 Rostered 63% Another 30-something off to an unsustainable start, Wilmer Flores actually heads into the weekend with the MLB lead in RBI thanks to an uncharacteristic power display out of the DH spot. He'll have to slow down eventually, but the Giants matchups are so good, with four games coming against the Rockies pitching staff, that I'd bet against it happening this week.

Matt Mervis 1B MIA Miami • #36 • Age: 27 Matchups @LAD3, ATH3 Rostered 27% While many would like me to embrace Matt Mervis' early power surge, I'm hesitant both because of his 36 percent strikeout rate and the fact that he typically sits against left-handers. That second issue doesn't matter this week, though, with only one such pitcher on the schedule.